Klamath Falls schools may be sprayed ...

Klamath Falls schools may be sprayed for mosquitoes

Thursday Jun 8

After witnessing several students with multiple mosquito bites, the Klamath County School District plans to spray for mosquitoes at schools in the Klamath Falls South Suburbs. The district said they're working to ensure the safety of children and staff during outdoor activities, field days and graduations as the school year comes to a close.

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Klamath County was issued at June 13 at 2:33PM PDT

