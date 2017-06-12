Klamath Falls Police need a V.I.P.a sa
Police in Klamath Falls are looking for some V.I.P.'sthrough a program that might be just right for you. Gary Jones has been with the 'Volunteer in Police Services', or 'V.I.P.' program for three years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.
