Klamath Falls man arrested for firing shots at home

According to the Klamath Falls Police Department, 22-year-old Klamath Falls resident Daniel Clayton Mull shot at a home in the 1000 block of North 8th Street in Klamath Falls in the early morning hours of June 9. Additional evidence was seized connecting Mull to the shooting, according to police. It has been determined there are no additional suspects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.