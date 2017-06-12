Klamath Falls man arrested for firing...

Klamath Falls man arrested for firing shots at home

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 12 Read more: KOBI NBC5

According to the Klamath Falls Police Department, 22-year-old Klamath Falls resident Daniel Clayton Mull shot at a home in the 1000 block of North 8th Street in Klamath Falls in the early morning hours of June 9. Additional evidence was seized connecting Mull to the shooting, according to police. It has been determined there are no additional suspects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Klamath Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Time to start gutting some pigs and I don't mea... Jun 13 Hell 11
lol Jun 13 SillyBilly 3
where is the best area in the Klamath Basin to ... (Jun '13) Jun 13 OpFag 17
News a oeViolent dangerous offendera to be released ... Jun 13 OpFag 3
beware of phone tax scam Jun 13 OpFag 2
Jenette lewis (Apr '15) Jun 12 OpFag 14
where is tha bangin' hoes at (Oct '16) Jun 6 Yay 3
See all Klamath Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Klamath Falls Forum Now

Klamath Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Klamath Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Klamath Falls, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,192 • Total comments across all topics: 281,833,495

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC