Jury duty
If you have an Oregon driver's license, or if you're registered to vote, you could be called to jury duty. Klamath County Circuit Court Judge Andrea Janney says jurors play a critical role in Oregon's criminal justice system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.
Comments
Add your comments below
Klamath Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|best smoke
|Jun 21
|helpastoner
|1
|Time to start gutting some pigs and I don't mea...
|Jun 13
|Hell
|11
|lol
|Jun 13
|SillyBilly
|3
|where is the best area in the Klamath Basin to ... (Jun '13)
|Jun 13
|OpFag
|17
|a oeViolent dangerous offendera to be released ...
|Jun 13
|OpFag
|3
|beware of phone tax scam
|Jun 13
|OpFag
|2
|where is tha bangin' hoes at (Oct '16)
|Jun 6
|Yay
|3
Find what you want!
Search Klamath Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC