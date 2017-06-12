Identity confirmed of Dept. of Revenue employee accused of stealing marijuana tax payments
Klamath Falls, Ore- NBC5/NBC2 News has confirmed Theodore Paulsen is the Oregon Department of Revenue employee accused of stealing money order tax payments from a Klamath Falls medical marijuana dispensary. Paulsen's name was confirmed by the Oregon Department of Revenue, however the department could not comment on Paulsen's specific link to the crime due to taxpayer confidentiality rules.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.
Add your comments below
Klamath Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Time to start gutting some pigs and I don't mea...
|Tue
|Hell
|11
|lol
|Jun 13
|SillyBilly
|3
|where is the best area in the Klamath Basin to ... (Jun '13)
|Jun 13
|OpFag
|17
|a oeViolent dangerous offendera to be released ...
|Jun 13
|OpFag
|3
|beware of phone tax scam
|Jun 13
|OpFag
|2
|Jenette lewis (Apr '15)
|Jun 12
|OpFag
|14
|where is tha bangin' hoes at (Oct '16)
|Jun 6
|Yay
|3
Find what you want!
Search Klamath Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC