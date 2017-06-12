Identity confirmed of Dept. of Revenue employee accused of stealing marijuana tax payments

Klamath Falls, Ore- NBC5/NBC2 News has confirmed Theodore Paulsen is the Oregon Department of Revenue employee accused of stealing money order tax payments from a Klamath Falls medical marijuana dispensary. Paulsen's name was confirmed by the Oregon Department of Revenue, however the department could not comment on Paulsen's specific link to the crime due to taxpayer confidentiality rules.

