High School cardboard boat competition in Klamath Falls
Upper Klamath Lake served as an engineering and physics classroom for high school students in a cardboard boat competition Monday. 'Black Pearl' boat Captain Mia Groff says the rules are simple.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.
Comments
Add your comments below
Klamath Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|where is tha bangin' hoes at (Oct '16)
|Jun 6
|Yay
|3
|Jenette lewis (Apr '15)
|Jun 6
|In court
|11
|beware of phone tax scam
|May 18
|Gary
|1
|Ticks me off
|May 11
|Phred
|8
|Klamath Falls Music Selection (Aug '12)
|May 10
|OpFag
|22
|where is the best area in the Klamath Basin to ... (Jun '13)
|Apr '17
|Daper Dan
|16
|a oeViolent dangerous offendera to be released ...
|Mar '17
|Just do it
|2
Find what you want!
Search Klamath Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC