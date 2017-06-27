Former state police tech accused of s...

Former state police tech accused of stealing more than $10,000 from evidence lockers

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 23 Read more: OregonLive.com

Oregon state police Friday arrested a former OSP evidence technician on allegations of theft of evidence and official misconduct. The alleged crimes occurred from November 2007 through June 2015, state police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Klamath Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
best smoke Jun 21 helpastoner 1
Time to start gutting some pigs and I don't mea... Jun 13 Hell 11
lol Jun 13 SillyBilly 3
where is the best area in the Klamath Basin to ... (Jun '13) Jun 13 OpFag 17
News a oeViolent dangerous offendera to be released ... Jun 13 OpFag 3
beware of phone tax scam Jun 13 OpFag 2
where is tha bangin' hoes at (Oct '16) Jun 6 Yay 3
See all Klamath Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Klamath Falls Forum Now

Klamath Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Klamath Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
 

Klamath Falls, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,280 • Total comments across all topics: 282,063,829

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC