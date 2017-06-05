Editorial: Rummage sale is not a PERS...

Editorial: Rummage sale is not a PERS solution

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: Bend Bulletin

Gov. Kate Brown is faced with a multibillion-dollar problem, and she's looking at solving at least some of it with a multibillion-dollar rummage sale. The problem is the state's Public Employees Retirement System , has a roughly $22 billion unfunded liability.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bend Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Klamath Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jenette lewis (Apr '15) 14 hr Extremist-guy 13
Time to start gutting some pigs and I don't mea... 15 hr Extremist-guy 3
where is tha bangin' hoes at (Oct '16) Jun 6 Yay 3
beware of phone tax scam May 18 Gary 1
Ticks me off May '17 Phred 8
Klamath Falls Music Selection (Aug '12) May '17 OpFag 22
where is the best area in the Klamath Basin to ... (Jun '13) Apr '17 Daper Dan 16
See all Klamath Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Klamath Falls Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Klamath County was issued at June 12 at 2:32AM PDT

Klamath Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Klamath Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Klamath Falls, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,602 • Total comments across all topics: 281,704,746

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC