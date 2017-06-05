Ban on recreational marijuana sales c...

Ban on recreational marijuana sales challenged in Klamath Falls

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: KOBI NBC5

A ban on recreational marijuana sales is still in effect in Klamath Falls, but there's an effort to overturn that ban. A measure to allow processing, and recreational sales of marijuana in Klamath County failed in May of last year, but passed in the city precincts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Klamath Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jenette lewis (Apr '15) 16 hr Oh sheet 12
where is tha bangin' hoes at (Oct '16) Jun 6 Yay 3
beware of phone tax scam May 18 Gary 1
Ticks me off May 11 Phred 8
Klamath Falls Music Selection (Aug '12) May 10 OpFag 22
where is the best area in the Klamath Basin to ... (Jun '13) Apr '17 Daper Dan 16
News a oeViolent dangerous offendera to be released ... Mar '17 Just do it 2
See all Klamath Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Klamath Falls Forum Now

Klamath Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Klamath Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Klamath Falls, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,379 • Total comments across all topics: 281,639,632

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC