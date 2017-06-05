Ban on recreational marijuana sales challenged in Klamath Falls
A ban on recreational marijuana sales is still in effect in Klamath Falls, but there's an effort to overturn that ban. A measure to allow processing, and recreational sales of marijuana in Klamath County failed in May of last year, but passed in the city precincts.
