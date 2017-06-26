a oeArmed and dangerousa suspect on t...

a oeArmed and dangerousa suspect on the run, accused of shooting good samaritan

Klamath Falls, Ore.- An elderly man was shot in the leg Wednesday evening while defending a teenage girl who was being assaulted. According to the Klamath County Sheriff's Office, someone called 911 just before 7:30 Wednesday evening to report an assault on Modoc Point Road.

