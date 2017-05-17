Trial of former Klamath County sheriff begins Monday
Ex-Klamath County Sheriff Frank Skrah speaks during a news conference in Klamath Falls in September 2015. Former Klamath County Sheriff Frank Skrah faces nine misdemeanor charges stemming from complaints that he roughed up suspects and failed to notify owners that their mailboxes were damaged by an on-duty deputy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Klamath Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ticks me off
|May 11
|Phred
|8
|Klamath Falls Music Selection (Aug '12)
|May 10
|OpFag
|22
|where is the best area in the Klamath Basin to ... (Jun '13)
|Apr '17
|Daper Dan
|16
|a oeViolent dangerous offendera to be released ...
|Mar '17
|Just do it
|2
|Review: Bright Beginnings Day Care Ctr
|Feb '17
|Denise Coates
|1
|Klamath Falls Senior Center dispute
|Feb '17
|glad-tidings
|1
|Oregon man pleads guilty to casino heist (Aug '08)
|Feb '17
|Urfy durrr
|15
Find what you want!
Search Klamath Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC