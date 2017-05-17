Trial of former Klamath County sherif...

Trial of former Klamath County sheriff begins Monday

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 14 Read more: OregonLive.com

Ex-Klamath County Sheriff Frank Skrah speaks during a news conference in Klamath Falls in September 2015. Former Klamath County Sheriff Frank Skrah faces nine misdemeanor charges stemming from complaints that he roughed up suspects and failed to notify owners that their mailboxes were damaged by an on-duty deputy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Klamath Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ticks me off May 11 Phred 8
Klamath Falls Music Selection (Aug '12) May 10 OpFag 22
where is the best area in the Klamath Basin to ... (Jun '13) Apr '17 Daper Dan 16
News a oeViolent dangerous offendera to be released ... Mar '17 Just do it 2
Review: Bright Beginnings Day Care Ctr Feb '17 Denise Coates 1
News Klamath Falls Senior Center dispute Feb '17 glad-tidings 1
News Oregon man pleads guilty to casino heist (Aug '08) Feb '17 Urfy durrr 15
See all Klamath Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Klamath Falls Forum Now

Klamath Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Klamath Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
 

Klamath Falls, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,216 • Total comments across all topics: 281,088,051

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC