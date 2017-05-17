Trial begins for former Klamath County Sheriff Frank Skrah
"And you just can't be doing that kind of thing," Roe quoted the deputy as saying. "And the defendant responded in agreement, saying 'I think things got away from me."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.
Comments
Add your comments below
Klamath Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ticks me off
|May 11
|Phred
|8
|Klamath Falls Music Selection (Aug '12)
|May 10
|OpFag
|22
|where is the best area in the Klamath Basin to ... (Jun '13)
|Apr '17
|Daper Dan
|16
|a oeViolent dangerous offendera to be released ...
|Mar '17
|Just do it
|2
|Review: Bright Beginnings Day Care Ctr
|Feb '17
|Denise Coates
|1
|Klamath Falls Senior Center dispute
|Feb '17
|glad-tidings
|1
|Oregon man pleads guilty to casino heist (Aug '08)
|Feb '17
|Urfy durrr
|15
Find what you want!
Search Klamath Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC