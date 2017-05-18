Senate Republicans blast state for de...

Senate Republicans blast state for delayed testing of youth prisons

Senate Republicans are taking aim at Democratic Gov. Kate Brown's administration for failing to promptly identify and fix lead-spewing water faucets inside Oregon's youth prisons. Officials at the Oregon Youth Authority knew in July 2016 that some taps tested high for lead.

