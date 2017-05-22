Prosecution rests in trial of former Klamath County Sheriff Skrah
The trial of former Klamath County Sheriff Frank Skrah wrapped up its third day on Wednesday, with testimony from a former deputy, and two current deputies. Skrah is accused of hitting Jason Charles, a criminal mischief suspect who later claimed to have been thrown from a moving vehicle.
