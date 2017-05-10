Oregon's notion of family rips girl, 4, from 'Mommy and Daddy'
Four-year-old Laila Sloan has blossomed in the care of her uncle and aunt, the only stable and loving parent figures she has ever known. But Oregon child welfare workers say its best for her to be removed from their care and adopted by her little brothers non-relative foster parents in Klamath Falls.
Read more at OregonLive.com.
