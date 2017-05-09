Oregon Tech to Boost Tuition by 8 Percent
It's the latest Oregon university to seek a steep tuition hike at a time when health care and pension costs are rising and state support is lagging. The state Higher Education Coordinating Commission must sign off on the increase.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Klamath Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ticks me off
|Apr 28
|Go figure
|4
|Klamath Falls Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Apr 23
|Musikologist
|21
|where is the best area in the Klamath Basin to ... (Jun '13)
|Apr '17
|Daper Dan
|16
|a oeViolent dangerous offendera to be released ...
|Mar '17
|Just do it
|2
|Review: Bright Beginnings Day Care Ctr
|Feb '17
|Denise Coates
|1
|Klamath Falls Senior Center dispute
|Feb '17
|glad-tidings
|1
|Oregon man pleads guilty to casino heist (Aug '08)
|Feb '17
|Urfy durrr
|15
Find what you want!
Search Klamath Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC