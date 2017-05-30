Oregon teacher accused of invading pr...

Oregon teacher accused of invading privacy of 7th-graders

Thursday May 25 Read more: KAPP-TV Yakima

The Herald and News reports Matthew Walker was charged with invasion of privacy. Investigators in Klamath Falls believe he used his cell phone to take photos of two seventh-graders from under their skirts.

Read more at KAPP-TV Yakima.

