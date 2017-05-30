New Klamath County D.A. appointed

New Klamath County D.A. appointed

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 22 Read more: KOBI NBC5

After former D.A. Rob Patridge resigned in early March, the seat was left vacant until the Klamath County Board of Commissioners, the Klamath County Chamber of Commerce and other community partners came together to recommend EveLyn A. Costello to replace Patridge. According to a news release from Gov. Brown's office, Costello has operated a private criminal defense practice in Klamath Falls since 2001.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Klamath Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
beware of phone tax scam May 18 Gary 1
Ticks me off May 11 Phred 8
Klamath Falls Music Selection (Aug '12) May 10 OpFag 22
where is the best area in the Klamath Basin to ... (Jun '13) Apr '17 Daper Dan 16
News a oeViolent dangerous offendera to be released ... Mar '17 Just do it 2
Review: Bright Beginnings Day Care Ctr Feb '17 Denise Coates 1
News Klamath Falls Senior Center dispute Feb '17 glad-tidings 1
See all Klamath Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Klamath Falls Forum Now

Klamath Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Klamath Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Microsoft
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. North Korea
 

Klamath Falls, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,168 • Total comments across all topics: 281,479,014

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC