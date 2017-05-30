New Klamath County D.A. appointed

After former D.A. Rob Patridge resigned in early March, the seat was left vacant until the Klamath County Board of Commissioners, the Klamath County Chamber of Commerce and other community partners came together to recommend EveLyn A. Costello to replace Patridge. According to a news release from Gov. Brown's office, Costello has operated a private criminal defense practice in Klamath Falls since 2001.

