New Klamath County D.A. appointed
After former D.A. Rob Patridge resigned in early March, the seat was left vacant until the Klamath County Board of Commissioners, the Klamath County Chamber of Commerce and other community partners came together to recommend EveLyn A. Costello to replace Patridge. According to a news release from Gov. Brown's office, Costello has operated a private criminal defense practice in Klamath Falls since 2001.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.
Add your comments below
Klamath Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|beware of phone tax scam
|May 18
|Gary
|1
|Ticks me off
|May 11
|Phred
|8
|Klamath Falls Music Selection (Aug '12)
|May 10
|OpFag
|22
|where is the best area in the Klamath Basin to ... (Jun '13)
|Apr '17
|Daper Dan
|16
|a oeViolent dangerous offendera to be released ...
|Mar '17
|Just do it
|2
|Review: Bright Beginnings Day Care Ctr
|Feb '17
|Denise Coates
|1
|Klamath Falls Senior Center dispute
|Feb '17
|glad-tidings
|1
Find what you want!
Search Klamath Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC