Natural gas line break shuts down Highway 97
Battalion Chief Andy Hoskins of Klamath County Fire District #1 was one of the first on scene: "As soon as they hit the line with their equipment, they exited and called us and we blocked access." The break happened just as trucker Jose Figueroa drove up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.
Comments
Add your comments below
Klamath Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ticks me off
|May 11
|Phred
|8
|Klamath Falls Music Selection (Aug '12)
|May 10
|OpFag
|22
|where is the best area in the Klamath Basin to ... (Jun '13)
|Apr '17
|Daper Dan
|16
|a oeViolent dangerous offendera to be released ...
|Mar '17
|Just do it
|2
|Review: Bright Beginnings Day Care Ctr
|Feb '17
|Denise Coates
|1
|Klamath Falls Senior Center dispute
|Feb '17
|glad-tidings
|1
|Oregon man pleads guilty to casino heist (Aug '08)
|Feb '17
|Urfy durrr
|15
Find what you want!
Search Klamath Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC