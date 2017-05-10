Medicaid Expansion Transformed a Community - Now the Bill Is Coming Due
The Senate is set to take up the GOP's health-care overhaul, where debate over the costs and benefits of the federal health program will be central KLAMATH FALLS, Ore.-The Republican Party's revamp of the U.S. health-care system is heading toward a showdown over Medicaid. This region, a patch of red in a largely blue state, saw more changes than most from the 2010 Affordable Care Act's expansion of the health-insurance program for low-income people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wall Street Journal.
Add your comments below
Klamath Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ticks me off
|3 hr
|Fed up too
|6
|Klamath Falls Music Selection (Aug '12)
|13 hr
|OpFag
|22
|where is the best area in the Klamath Basin to ... (Jun '13)
|Apr '17
|Daper Dan
|16
|a oeViolent dangerous offendera to be released ...
|Mar '17
|Just do it
|2
|Review: Bright Beginnings Day Care Ctr
|Feb '17
|Denise Coates
|1
|Klamath Falls Senior Center dispute
|Feb '17
|glad-tidings
|1
|Oregon man pleads guilty to casino heist (Aug '08)
|Feb '17
|Urfy durrr
|15
Find what you want!
Search Klamath Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC