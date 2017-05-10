Medicaid Expansion Transformed a Community - Now the Bill Is Coming Due

The Senate is set to take up the GOP's health-care overhaul, where debate over the costs and benefits of the federal health program will be central KLAMATH FALLS, Ore.-The Republican Party's revamp of the U.S. health-care system is heading toward a showdown over Medicaid. This region, a patch of red in a largely blue state, saw more changes than most from the 2010 Affordable Care Act's expansion of the health-insurance program for low-income people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wall Street Journal.