Math teacher arrested for 'taking ups...

Math teacher arrested for 'taking upskirt photos of girls'

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

Oregon Math teacher, 28, who 'took upskirt photos of two seventh grade girls' with his cell phone has been arrested and charged with invasion of privacy A Math teacher used his cellphone to snap provocative photographs of two seventh grade girls from under their skirts, police say. Matthew Laurence Walker, 28, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with five counts of invasion of personal privacy while working at the Brixner Junior High School in Klamath Falls, Oregon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Klamath Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
beware of phone tax scam May 18 Gary 1
Ticks me off May 11 Phred 8
Klamath Falls Music Selection (Aug '12) May 10 OpFag 22
where is the best area in the Klamath Basin to ... (Jun '13) Apr '17 Daper Dan 16
News a oeViolent dangerous offendera to be released ... Mar '17 Just do it 2
Review: Bright Beginnings Day Care Ctr Feb '17 Denise Coates 1
News Klamath Falls Senior Center dispute Feb '17 glad-tidings 1
See all Klamath Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Klamath Falls Forum Now

Klamath Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Klamath Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Egypt
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
 

Klamath Falls, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,010 • Total comments across all topics: 281,294,143

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC