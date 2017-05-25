Math teacher arrested for 'taking upskirt photos of girls'
Oregon Math teacher, 28, who 'took upskirt photos of two seventh grade girls' with his cell phone has been arrested and charged with invasion of privacy A Math teacher used his cellphone to snap provocative photographs of two seventh grade girls from under their skirts, police say. Matthew Laurence Walker, 28, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with five counts of invasion of personal privacy while working at the Brixner Junior High School in Klamath Falls, Oregon.
Start the conversation
