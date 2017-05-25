Klamath Falls man facing charges after dogs die in hot car
The dogs died the afternoon of May 3 inside a car parked behind the Klamath Tribute Center. The temperature was around 80 degrees that day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.
Comments
Add your comments below
Klamath Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|beware of phone tax scam
|May 18
|Gary
|1
|Ticks me off
|May 11
|Phred
|8
|Klamath Falls Music Selection (Aug '12)
|May 10
|OpFag
|22
|where is the best area in the Klamath Basin to ... (Jun '13)
|Apr '17
|Daper Dan
|16
|a oeViolent dangerous offendera to be released ...
|Mar '17
|Just do it
|2
|Review: Bright Beginnings Day Care Ctr
|Feb '17
|Denise Coates
|1
|Klamath Falls Senior Center dispute
|Feb '17
|glad-tidings
|1
Find what you want!
Search Klamath Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC