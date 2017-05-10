KAGO/Klamath Falls, OR Gets 'Foxy' Preceding Format Flip
BASIN MEDIACTIVE Classic Rock KAGO /KLAMANTH FALLS is tunting for a new format by repeatedly playing the song, "What Does The Fox say?" by YLVIS. The station will announce the new format on FRIDAY morning, May 12th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAccess.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Klamath Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ticks me off
|1 hr
|Dee
|5
|Klamath Falls Music Selection (Aug '12)
|9 hr
|OpFag
|22
|where is the best area in the Klamath Basin to ... (Jun '13)
|Apr '17
|Daper Dan
|16
|a oeViolent dangerous offendera to be released ...
|Mar '17
|Just do it
|2
|Review: Bright Beginnings Day Care Ctr
|Feb '17
|Denise Coates
|1
|Klamath Falls Senior Center dispute
|Feb '17
|glad-tidings
|1
|Oregon man pleads guilty to casino heist (Aug '08)
|Feb '17
|Urfy durrr
|15
Find what you want!
Search Klamath Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC