KAGO/Klamath Falls, OR Gets 'Foxy' Preceding Format Flip

BASIN MEDIACTIVE Classic Rock KAGO /KLAMANTH FALLS is tunting for a new format by repeatedly playing the song, "What Does The Fox say?" by YLVIS. The station will announce the new format on FRIDAY morning, May 12th.

