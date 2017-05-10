Fatal plane crash in Klamath Falls
The small plane went down in a field in near the Crater Lake-Klamath Regional Airport in the area of the Southside Bypass and Homedale Road around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. There is no word on who was piloting the plane, but OSP tweeted, "The plane crash is a confirmed fatal.
