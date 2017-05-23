Envelope in Wednesdaya s paper can he...

Envelope in Wednesdaya s paper can help ACCESS fill a hunger gap

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: The Ashland Daily Tidings

Envelopes inserted into Wednesday's Daily Tidings mark the kickoff to an annual donation drive that organizers hope will bolster the coffers of the region's biggest food provider. It's a recurring reality for ACCESS: Donations drop during the same time each year, even as the need rises for people who rely on area food pantries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Klamath Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
beware of phone tax scam May 18 Gary 1
Ticks me off May 11 Phred 8
Klamath Falls Music Selection (Aug '12) May 10 OpFag 22
where is the best area in the Klamath Basin to ... (Jun '13) Apr '17 Daper Dan 16
News a oeViolent dangerous offendera to be released ... Mar '17 Just do it 2
Review: Bright Beginnings Day Care Ctr Feb '17 Denise Coates 1
News Klamath Falls Senior Center dispute Feb '17 glad-tidings 1
See all Klamath Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Klamath Falls Forum Now

Klamath Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Klamath Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Klamath Falls, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,320 • Total comments across all topics: 281,233,545

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC