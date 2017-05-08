Dogs die in hot car in Klamath Falls
Klamath County 911 got a call shortly before six Wednesday afternoon that two dogs had perished in a car behind the Klamath Tribute Center. "Our officers responded to the scene along with members of the Sheriff's Department," said Jim Nielsen of Klamath County Animal Control "And when they arrived they found two deceased dogs in a vehicle."
