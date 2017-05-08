Amtrak service through Klamath Falls remains halted following UP derailment
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Amtrak passenger trains have not passed through Klamath Falls since April 25 due to a Union Pacific freight train derailment near Dunsmuir, Calif., about 90 miles south of here.
