Woman claims she saved drowning child. YMCA disagrees.

"A lady came up to me and started yelling at me, telling me that we weren't watching our kids and there was a girl drowning," said Sande Jipp. Jipp is a Klamath Falls YMCA lifeguard who said a woman, Barbie Murphy, came up to her during Tuesday's free-swim session with second-grade students from Conger Elementary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.