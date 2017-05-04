Oregon residents graduate from EPA Superfund Job Training Initiative program
On Tuesday, April 25, sixteen area residents graduated from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Superfund Job Training Initiative program. Many of the graduates will fill available jobs with the environmental contractors cleaning up asbestos contamination at the North Ridge Estates Superfund Site in Klamath Falls, Oregon.
