Five on 5 a " Governor Kate Brown a " (D) Oregon

On Tonight's Five on 5, we are joined by Oregon Governor Kate Brown discussing the current Legislative Session, choosing a new Klamath Falls District Attorney and economic growth within the whole of the state. Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines.

