Draining Oregon: Lawmaker strips spec...

Draining Oregon: Lawmaker strips specific dollar amounts out of water fee bill

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: OregonLive.com

A House committee gave its blessing this week to a bill that would charge an annual fee to tens of thousands of Oregon water rights holders -- but not without a last second twist. Rep. Ken Helm, D-Beaverton, introduced an amendment to his proposed water user fee legislation on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Klamath Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ticks me off 4 hr Go figure 4
Klamath Falls Music Selection (Aug '12) Apr 23 Musikologist 21
where is the best area in the Klamath Basin to ... (Jun '13) Apr 3 Daper Dan 16
News a oeViolent dangerous offendera to be released ... Mar '17 Just do it 2
Review: Bright Beginnings Day Care Ctr Feb '17 Denise Coates 1
News Klamath Falls Senior Center dispute Feb '17 glad-tidings 1
News Oregon man pleads guilty to casino heist (Aug '08) Feb '17 Urfy durrr 15
See all Klamath Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Klamath Falls Forum Now

Klamath Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Klamath Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Klamath Falls, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,034 • Total comments across all topics: 280,623,700

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC