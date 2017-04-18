A walk to the falls in Klamath Falls

A walk to the falls in Klamath Falls

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 7 Read more: KOBI NBC5

Flows on the Link river are now about as high as they've been in nearly 20 yearsand a free walk is being offered this weekend to give you a rare look at 'The Falls' in Klamath Falls. Todd Kepple of the Klamath County Museum will be leading a 'High Water Walk' on the Link River Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Klamath Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ticks me off 1 hr Who knows 2
where is the best area in the Klamath Basin to ... (Jun '13) Apr 3 Daper Dan 16
News a oeViolent dangerous offendera to be released ... Mar '17 Just do it 2
Review: Bright Beginnings Day Care Ctr Feb '17 Denise Coates 1
News Klamath Falls Senior Center dispute Feb '17 glad-tidings 1
News Oregon man pleads guilty to casino heist (Aug '08) Feb '17 Urfy durrr 15
News Ore. woman says ex held her captive 3 days (Mar '09) Jan '17 Eeezes 4
See all Klamath Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Klamath Falls Forum Now

Klamath Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Klamath Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Klamath Falls, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,252 • Total comments across all topics: 280,392,004

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC