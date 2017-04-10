Water now flowing to Klamath Project
Water is now flowing to farmers and ranchers on the Klamath Reclamation Project, as the headgates to the 'A' canal were opened Friday. Klamath Irrigation District Watermaster Travis Marcott says it takes about two weeks to charge the canals before water deliveries are made.
