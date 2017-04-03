Suspects sought in Klamath County burglary
A $1000 reward is being offered for information on a burglary that happened early Tuesday morning near the unincorporated community of Rocky Point. "They took all the electronics," said Deputy Mark Borges of the Klamath County Sheriff's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.
Comments
Add your comments below
Klamath Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|where is the best area in the Klamath Basin to ... (Jun '13)
|Apr 3
|Daper Dan
|16
|Ticks me off
|Mar 14
|Ticked
|1
|a oeViolent dangerous offendera to be released ...
|Mar '17
|Just do it
|2
|Review: Bright Beginnings Day Care Ctr
|Feb '17
|Denise Coates
|1
|Klamath Falls Senior Center dispute
|Feb '17
|glad-tidings
|1
|Oregon man pleads guilty to casino heist (Aug '08)
|Feb '17
|Urfy durrr
|15
|Ore. woman says ex held her captive 3 days (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|Eeezes
|4
Find what you want!
Search Klamath Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC