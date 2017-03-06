Sex offender being released in Klamath Falls
Kiki Parker-Rose of Klamath County Community Corrections says officer have been going door to door, notifying people in Klamath Falls of his release. "He has been classified by the board of parole as a sexually violent dangerous offender, that allows us to do a full community notification."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.
Comments
Add your comments below
Klamath Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|a oeViolent dangerous offendera to be released ...
|Mar 1
|Just do it
|2
|Review: Bright Beginnings Day Care Ctr
|Feb 17
|Denise Coates
|1
|Klamath Falls Senior Center dispute
|Feb 15
|glad-tidings
|1
|Oregon man pleads guilty to casino heist (Aug '08)
|Feb 5
|Urfy durrr
|15
|Ore. woman says ex held her captive 3 days (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|Eeezes
|4
|Emergency Attempt To Locate
|Jan '17
|looking for nate
|1
|Feather Moore rat (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|taco9999
|10
Find what you want!
Search Klamath Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC