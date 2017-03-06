Sex offender being released in Klamat...

Sex offender being released in Klamath Falls

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 2 Read more: KOBI NBC5

Kiki Parker-Rose of Klamath County Community Corrections says officer have been going door to door, notifying people in Klamath Falls of his release. "He has been classified by the board of parole as a sexually violent dangerous offender, that allows us to do a full community notification."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Klamath Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News a oeViolent dangerous offendera to be released ... Mar 1 Just do it 2
Review: Bright Beginnings Day Care Ctr Feb 17 Denise Coates 1
News Klamath Falls Senior Center dispute Feb 15 glad-tidings 1
News Oregon man pleads guilty to casino heist (Aug '08) Feb 5 Urfy durrr 15
News Ore. woman says ex held her captive 3 days (Mar '09) Jan '17 Eeezes 4
Emergency Attempt To Locate Jan '17 looking for nate 1
Feather Moore rat (Mar '16) Jan '17 taco9999 10
See all Klamath Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Klamath Falls Forum Now

Klamath Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Klamath Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Klamath Falls, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,245 • Total comments across all topics: 279,359,868

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC