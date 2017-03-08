Rare bald eagle makes home in souther...

Rare bald eagle makes home in southern Oregon

1 hr ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

A patchy-colored bald eagle with a genetic condition similar to albinism has made its home in southern Oregon's Klamath Basin. The Herald and News reports the bald eagle is an oddity that attracts birders and photographers from around the world who flock to Klamath Falls each year for the annual Winter Wings Festival.

Klamath Falls, OR

