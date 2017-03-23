Pipeline informational meeting sparks...

Pipeline informational meeting sparks rally in Medford

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: KOBI NBC5

According to several people at the protest, this project has been turned down four times in the past 12 years. Jordan Cove LNG was holding an open house to to educate the public on the proposed 235-mile, 36-inch diameter pipeline.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Klamath Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ticks me off Mar 14 Ticked 1
News a oeViolent dangerous offendera to be released ... Mar 1 Just do it 2
Review: Bright Beginnings Day Care Ctr Feb '17 Denise Coates 1
News Klamath Falls Senior Center dispute Feb '17 glad-tidings 1
News Oregon man pleads guilty to casino heist (Aug '08) Feb '17 Urfy durrr 15
News Ore. woman says ex held her captive 3 days (Mar '09) Jan '17 Eeezes 4
Emergency Attempt To Locate Jan '17 looking for nate 1
See all Klamath Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Klamath Falls Forum Now

Klamath Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Klamath Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Klamath Falls, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,127 • Total comments across all topics: 279,817,492

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC