Oregon District Fixing School Buses A...

Oregon District Fixing School Buses After 2 Fires

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 14 Read more: School Bus Fleet

A school district here is making mechanical changes in more than a dozen school buses after experiencing two bus fires in recent months. On Dec. 14, a Klamath County School District bus caught fire after it had finished its route.

Start the conversation, or Read more at School Bus Fleet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Klamath Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ticks me off Mar 14 Ticked 1
News a oeViolent dangerous offendera to be released ... Mar 1 Just do it 2
Review: Bright Beginnings Day Care Ctr Feb 17 Denise Coates 1
News Klamath Falls Senior Center dispute Feb 15 glad-tidings 1
News Oregon man pleads guilty to casino heist (Aug '08) Feb '17 Urfy durrr 15
News Ore. woman says ex held her captive 3 days (Mar '09) Jan '17 Eeezes 4
Emergency Attempt To Locate Jan '17 looking for nate 1
See all Klamath Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Klamath Falls Forum Now

Klamath Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Klamath Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Klamath Falls, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,227 • Total comments across all topics: 279,620,586

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC