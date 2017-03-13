Oregon District Fixing School Buses After 2 Fires
A school district here is making mechanical changes in more than a dozen school buses after experiencing two bus fires in recent months. On Dec. 14, a Klamath County School District bus caught fire after it had finished its route.
Start the conversation, or Read more at School Bus Fleet.
Comments
Add your comments below
Klamath Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ticks me off
|Mar 14
|Ticked
|1
|a oeViolent dangerous offendera to be released ...
|Mar 1
|Just do it
|2
|Review: Bright Beginnings Day Care Ctr
|Feb 17
|Denise Coates
|1
|Klamath Falls Senior Center dispute
|Feb 15
|glad-tidings
|1
|Oregon man pleads guilty to casino heist (Aug '08)
|Feb '17
|Urfy durrr
|15
|Ore. woman says ex held her captive 3 days (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|Eeezes
|4
|Emergency Attempt To Locate
|Jan '17
|looking for nate
|1
Find what you want!
Search Klamath Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC