Ordnance detonated at Kingsley Field

Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: KOBI NBC5

People in Klamath Falls may have heard a small explosion Wednesday morning shortly after 11:am coming from Kingsley Field. Master Sergeant Jennifer Shirar of the Oregon Air National Guard explained, "Yesterday, during a routine flight, one of our F-15's experienced what we call a 'hung flare'."

