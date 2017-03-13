On Biz: Elk ranch with county ties booming
Normally, this column is all about business developments in Douglas County, but on a rare occasion it'll venture across the county line and discuss a business success elsewhere. Brenda Ross and her husband, Alan Ross, have successfully established Rosse Posse Acres Elk Ranch near Molalla.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.
Add your comments below
Klamath Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ticks me off
|15 hr
|Ticked
|1
|a oeViolent dangerous offendera to be released ...
|Mar 1
|Just do it
|2
|Review: Bright Beginnings Day Care Ctr
|Feb 17
|Denise Coates
|1
|Klamath Falls Senior Center dispute
|Feb 15
|glad-tidings
|1
|Oregon man pleads guilty to casino heist (Aug '08)
|Feb '17
|Urfy durrr
|15
|Ore. woman says ex held her captive 3 days (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|Eeezes
|4
|Emergency Attempt To Locate
|Jan '17
|looking for nate
|1
Find what you want!
Search Klamath Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC