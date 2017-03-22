New Family Medicine Benchmark Set in 2017 Match

Once again, family medicine has topped its own record! Recruits to the specialty hit an all-time high in the 2017 National Resident Matching Program with 3,237 medical students and graduates choosing family medicine residency programs today. Matt Peters poses with his wife Samantha at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle shortly after learning that his next stage of medical training will take the couple to Cascades East Family Medicine Residency in Klamath Falls, Ore.

Start the conversation, or Read more at American Academy of Family Physicians.