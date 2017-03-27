Festival gives the nod to forerunners of independent film

American film director James Ivory will walk away with the Ashland Independent Film Festival's Lifetime Achievement Award this year. Fans of Merchant Ivory Productions will recall its heyday period dramas such as "The Remains of the Day," "Howard's End," "Mr. and Mrs. Bridge," "A Room with a View," "Surviving Picasso" and many others.

