Companion Pet Clinic Announces Scratch Payment Plan Options for Vet Bills
Companion Pet Clinic has announced the arrival of a new, easy way to pay vet bills. Scratcha payment plans are a service that allows payments to be spread out over 12 months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Comments
Add your comments below
Klamath Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|a oeViolent dangerous offendera to be released ...
|Mar 1
|Just do it
|2
|Review: Bright Beginnings Day Care Ctr
|Feb 17
|Denise Coates
|1
|Klamath Falls Senior Center dispute
|Feb 15
|glad-tidings
|1
|Oregon man pleads guilty to casino heist (Aug '08)
|Feb 5
|Urfy durrr
|15
|Ore. woman says ex held her captive 3 days (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|Eeezes
|4
|Emergency Attempt To Locate
|Jan '17
|looking for nate
|1
|Feather Moore rat (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|taco9999
|10
Find what you want!
Search Klamath Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC