Citing health risks, Senate approves ...

Citing health risks, Senate approves raising Oregon tobacco age to 21

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: OregonLive.com

Lawmakers in the state Senate on Thursday approved a bill raising Oregon's legal tobacco age to 21, inching the state closer to becoming the third to do so along with California and Hawaii. Senate Bill 754 , chief sponsored by Sen. Elizabeth Steiner Hayward , D-Portland, and Sen. James Manning , D-Eugene, creates an offense of selling tobacco to people under 21, punishable by fines of $50 for retail clerks and up to $500 for managers and $1,000 for store owners.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Klamath Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ticks me off Mar 14 Ticked 1
News a oeViolent dangerous offendera to be released ... Mar 1 Just do it 2
Review: Bright Beginnings Day Care Ctr Feb '17 Denise Coates 1
News Klamath Falls Senior Center dispute Feb '17 glad-tidings 1
News Oregon man pleads guilty to casino heist (Aug '08) Feb '17 Urfy durrr 15
News Ore. woman says ex held her captive 3 days (Mar '09) Jan '17 Eeezes 4
Emergency Attempt To Locate Jan '17 looking for nate 1
See all Klamath Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Klamath Falls Forum Now

Klamath Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Klamath Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Klamath Falls, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,698 • Total comments across all topics: 279,805,362

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC