Chiloquin High School bomb threat
Chiloquin High School Vice-Principal Scott Preston says staff were notified of the threat shortly before 10. "We had a student report a handwritten message threat on walls in the bathroom." Preston adds that notifications were sent to parents, and students were evacuated from the school.
