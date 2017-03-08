Cause of school bus fires identified
Klamath Falls, Ore.- The Klamath County School District says inspectors have identified the issue that caused two buses to catch fire after they were turned off and parked. The fires- one on Dec. 14, 2016 and the other on Feb. 7, 2017- prompted the district to sideline 14 other buses.
