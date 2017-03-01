Bindi Irwin shares an emotional photo...

Bindi Irwin shares an emotional photo of her family

Read more: Daily Mail

'The human beings that mean everything to me': Bindi Irwin shares emotional photo of her family after paying tribute to what would have been her late father Steve's 55th birthday Bindi Irwin shared an emotional photo of her family to Instagram on Thursday, telling her fans that she was with the people she loves most. The image, snapped by her American boyfriend Chandler Powell, showed Bindi with her mum Terry and brother Robert, in Klamath Falls, Oregon.

