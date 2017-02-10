Suspects found with drugs, cash and g...

Suspects found with drugs, cash and gun near Klamath Falls

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 6 Read more: KOBI NBC5

Oregon State Police troopers arrested two men outside of Klamath Falls after they were found with illegal drugs, a large amount of cash and a handgun. According to OSP, 32-year-old Jose Perfecto Adan De Jesus was pulled over while driving a 2001 GMC Yukon over on February 4 for traffic violations on Highway 97 near milepost 240, just north of Klamath Falls.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Klamath Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oregon man pleads guilty to casino heist (Aug '08) Feb 5 Urfy durrr 15
News Ore. woman says ex held her captive 3 days (Mar '09) Jan 16 Eeezes 4
Emergency Attempt To Locate Jan 15 looking for nate 1
Feather Moore rat (Mar '16) Jan '17 taco9999 10
Tamara at hair company and more (Sep '15) Dec '16 Tamara knows who ... 6
car fo' sale Nov '16 Rapman 5
News Suspect arrested after fatal hit and run in Kla... Nov '16 KlamathFallscandrive 1
See all Klamath Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Klamath Falls Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Klamath County was issued at February 10 at 6:01PM PST

Klamath Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Klamath Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hong Kong
 

Klamath Falls, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,525 • Total comments across all topics: 278,749,833

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC