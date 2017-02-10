Suspects found with drugs, cash and gun near Klamath Falls

Oregon State Police troopers arrested two men outside of Klamath Falls after they were found with illegal drugs, a large amount of cash and a handgun. According to OSP, 32-year-old Jose Perfecto Adan De Jesus was pulled over while driving a 2001 GMC Yukon over on February 4 for traffic violations on Highway 97 near milepost 240, just north of Klamath Falls.

