Sprague River runs high
Recent storms are not only causing flooding problems west of the Cascades, but also in high desert areas to the east. Property owner Tina Sharp was at the Sprague River Community Center Wednesday morning getting some sandbags.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.
Comments
Add your comments below
Klamath Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Bright Beginnings Day Care Ctr
|8 hr
|Denise Coates
|1
|Klamath Falls Senior Center dispute
|Feb 15
|glad-tidings
|1
|Oregon man pleads guilty to casino heist (Aug '08)
|Feb 5
|Urfy durrr
|15
|Ore. woman says ex held her captive 3 days (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|Eeezes
|4
|Emergency Attempt To Locate
|Jan '17
|looking for nate
|1
|Feather Moore rat (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|taco9999
|10
|Tamara at hair company and more (Sep '15)
|Dec '16
|Tamara knows who ...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Klamath Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC