Sprague River floods

Sprague River floods

Friday Feb 10 Read more: KOBI NBC5

Federal, state, and local crews are monitoring at risk areas of the Sprague River Basin in Klamath County, as the river has now reached flood stage. The Sprague River at Godowa Springs Road looked more like a lake than a river this morning, as the river has overflowed its banks and now runs nearly a quarter of a mile wide.

